Injury-ravaged Canadiens without forwards Slafkovsky, Armia and Evans indefinitely
Team already minus Gallagher long-term but Monahan 'progressing well'
The Montreal Canadiens have placed 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky on injured reserve, along with fellow forwards Joel Armia and Jake Evans.
Slafkovsky sustained a lower-body injury in Montreal's 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday.
He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games this season but has been held off the scoresheet over Montreal's last 15 games since getting an assist in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Dec. 14.
Armia (upper-body injury) had an assist in 18 minutes and 25 seconds of ice time against the Rangers.
Evans (lower-body injury) was injured in Montreal's 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.
The Canadiens say all three forwards are out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in the coming days.
Also, forward Sean Monahan was placed on long-term injured reserve. He has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury in a Dec. 5 overtime loss at Vancouver.
The Canadiens say Monahan is continuing his on-ice rehab by himself and "progressing well."
WATCH | Caufield leads Canadiens over Rangers:
Montreal is also without forward Brendan Gallagher, who will be out at least another five weeks with a lower-body injury.
Montreal recalled Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis.
Harvey-Pinard has 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) in 37 games with the Rocket, while Pitlick has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 18 appearances.
Pitlick also has one goal in 14 games with the Canadiens this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?