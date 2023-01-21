Canadiens sniper Caufield to miss remainder of season with shoulder injury
Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure.
Montreal already down forwards Slafkovsky, Gallagher for extended periods of time
Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season.
The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward Alex Belzile from the AHL's Laval Rocket.
