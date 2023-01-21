Content
Canadiens sniper Caufield to miss remainder of season with shoulder injury

Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure.

Montreal already down forwards Slafkovsky, Gallagher for extended periods of time

The Canadian Press ·
A male hockey player's stick bends as he winds up a shot.
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday that right wing Cole Caufield, seen here during a game against the New York Rangers on Sunday, would miss the remainder of the regular season due to shoulder surgery. (Adam Hunger/AP Photo via The Canadian Press)

Cole Caufield's season is over.

The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure.

Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season.

The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward Alex Belzile from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

