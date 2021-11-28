Canadiens fire GM Marc Bergevin, hire Jeff Gorton as executive VP of hockey operations
The Montreal Canadiens have fired general manager Marc Bergevin as the team finds itself mired in on-ice struggles mere months after advancing to the 2021 Stanley Cup final.
Montreal also fires assistant GM Trevor Timmins
The Canadiens announced Bergevin's dismissal Sunday as part of a major house-cleaning. Assistant GM Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson, senior vice president of public affairs and communications, were also fired.
The Canadiens announced that Jeff Gorton will serve as executive vice president of hockey operations as the team searches for a new general manager.
Bergevin was in his 10th season as the team's GM.
Montreal has a woeful 6-15-2 record this season and is ahead of only the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference standings.
