NHL

Canadiens fire GM Marc Bergevin, hire Jeff Gorton as executive VP of hockey operations

The Montreal Canadiens have fired general manager Marc Bergevin as the team finds itself mired in on-ice struggles mere months after advancing to the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

Montreal also fires assistant GM Trevor Timmins

The Canadian Press ·
Marc Bergevin was in his 10th season as the Canadiens' general manager. Montreal has a woeful 6-15-2 record this season. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The Canadiens announced Bergevin's dismissal Sunday as part of a major house-cleaning. Assistant GM Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson, senior vice president of public affairs and communications, were also fired.

The Canadiens announced that Jeff Gorton will serve as executive vice president of hockey operations as the team searches for a new general manager.

Bergevin was in his 10th season as the team's GM.

Montreal has a woeful 6-15-2 record this season and is ahead of only the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference standings.

