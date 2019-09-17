Canadiens open pre-season with victory over Devils

Jake Evans scored late in the third period to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night in the first NHL pre-season game for both teams.

Artturi Lehkonen and Nate Thompson scored for the Canadiens in the first period and Nick Cousins added an empty-netter in the third.

Carey Price and Cayden Primeau shared goaltending duties. Price conceded one goal on nine shots while Primeau stopped 16-of-17 pucks.

Will Butcher and Michael McLeod scored for the split-squad Devils, who also hosted the Boston Bruins in another exhibition game at Prudential Center.

Mackenzie Blackwood started between the pipes for Jersey, stopping 11-of-13 shots through two periods. Evan Cormier made 11 saves in relief in the third.

Evans scored the short-handed winner with 2:28 remaining in the game when he stole the puck from a Devils player at his own blue-line and beat Cormier top shelf on a breakaway.