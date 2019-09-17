Canadiens open pre-season with victory over Devils
Jake Evans scores winner late in 3rd period
Jake Evans scored late in the third period to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night in the first NHL pre-season game for both teams.
Artturi Lehkonen and Nate Thompson scored for the Canadiens in the first period and Nick Cousins added an empty-netter in the third.
Carey Price and Cayden Primeau shared goaltending duties. Price conceded one goal on nine shots while Primeau stopped 16-of-17 pucks.
Will Butcher and Michael McLeod scored for the split-squad Devils, who also hosted the Boston Bruins in another exhibition game at Prudential Center.
Mackenzie Blackwood started between the pipes for Jersey, stopping 11-of-13 shots through two periods. Evan Cormier made 11 saves in relief in the third.
Evans scored the short-handed winner with 2:28 remaining in the game when he stole the puck from a Devils player at his own blue-line and beat Cormier top shelf on a breakaway.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.