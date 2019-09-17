Injured Canadiens defenceman Noah Juulsen to see specialist for headaches
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Noah Juulsen will consult a specialist for a second opinion regarding his headaches.
22-year-old Surrey, B.C., native played just 21 games for Montreal last season
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Noah Juulsen will consult a specialist for a second opinion regarding his headaches.
The Canadiens say they are making the move after getting approval from the defenceman and his agent.
The 22-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., played just 21 games for the Canadiens last season. On Feb. 1, he was ruled to be out indefinitely with a vision-related issue.
Meanwhile, the Canadiens say forward Michael McCarron is day-to-day with a groin injury.
WATCH | Primeau shines in Habs' pre-season win:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.