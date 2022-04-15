Canadiens' Carey Price set to make season debut on Friday against Islanders
Montreal goalie has been sidelined since last season's Stanley Cup final
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut Friday night against the visiting New York Islanders.
Price, 34, has undergone treatment for his mental health and been in recovery from knee surgery since his last appearance in the 2021 Stanley Cup final.
The 2014-15 Hart Memorial Trophy and Vezina Trophy winner has played his entire 15-year career with Montreal, compiling a 360-257-79 record with 49 shutouts, a .917 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.
He had knee surgery on July 23, about two weeks after the Canadiens lost the decisive Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
He returned to the team in November to resume his injury rehab before the Canadiens had to shut down team activities in early January due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Price contracted the coronavirus during that time.
On Jan. 17, Montreal announced Price would need to restart his rehab but there was no timetable for his return.
The Canadiens (20-43-11, 51 points) open a four-game homestand against the Islanders. Montreal has eight games left in the regular season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?