Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Canadiens' Carey Price set to make season debut on Friday against Islanders

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut Friday night against the visiting New York Islanders.

Montreal goalie has been sidelined since last season's Stanley Cup final

Field Level Media ·
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, seen during the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2021, has undergone treatment for his mental health and been in recovery from knee surgery since his last appearance in the final. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut Friday night against the visiting New York Islanders.

Price, 34, has undergone treatment for his mental health and been in recovery from knee surgery since his last appearance in the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

The 2014-15 Hart Memorial Trophy and Vezina Trophy winner has played his entire 15-year career with Montreal, compiling a 360-257-79 record with 49 shutouts, a .917 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

He had knee surgery on July 23, about two weeks after the Canadiens lost the decisive Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before the start of the 2021-22 season, Price voluntarily entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to address his mental health. He said in a statement in November that he'd let himself "get to a very dark place" and entered a residential treatment facility for substance use.

He returned to the team in November to resume his injury rehab before the Canadiens had to shut down team activities in early January due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Price contracted the coronavirus during that time.

On Jan. 17, Montreal announced Price would need to restart his rehab but there was no timetable for his return.

The Canadiens (20-43-11, 51 points) open a four-game homestand against the Islanders. Montreal has eight games left in the regular season.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now