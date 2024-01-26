Content
Canadiens forward Gallagher suspended 5 games for illegal check to head

The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher five games for an illegal check to the head. Gallagher caught Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech with a clear elbow to the head during Montreal's game Thursday night against visiting New York.

Brendan Gallagher, who has never been previously suspended and has been fined once in his 723-game career, will be eligible to return Feb. 15 when the Canadiens face the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. (Matt Slocum/The Associated Press)

Gallagher caught Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech with a clear elbow to the head at centre ice at 11:50 of the third period of Montreal's game Thursday night against visiting New York.

Gallagher received a match penalty for his actions. While the Islanders scored twice on the ensuing power play, Montreal held on for a 4-3 win.

The Canadiens forward will forfeit $169,270.85 US in salary under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Gallagher, who has never been previously suspended and has been fined once in his 723-game career, will be eligible to return Feb. 15 when the Canadiens face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

