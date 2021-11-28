Canadiens assistant general manager Scott Mellanby steps down from position
Scott Mellanby has resigned from his role as the assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.
Montreal native was promoted to role in 2014 to work under current GM Marc Bergevin
Scott Mellanby has resigned from his role as the assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.
The Canadiens made the announcement in a short press release on Saturday evening without providing more details.
The team thanked Mellanby in the release, while also indicating it would not comment further.
Born in Montreal, Mellanby joined the Canadiens as director of player personnel in 2012.
He was promoted to assistant general manager under current general manager Marc Bergevin in 2014.
Mellanby played 21 seasons in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers. He had 840 points in 1,431 games. He retired in 2007.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?