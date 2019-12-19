Canada blanks Switzerland in world juniors pre-tourney opener

The Canadian men's junior hockey team beat Switzerland 3-0 in the opening exhibition game for both squads on Thursday.

Dawson Mercer, Liam Foudy and Bowen Byram scored for Canada. Goaltenders Joel Hofer and Nico Daws combined for the shutout.

Canada plays Finland on Monday in its final exhibition contest.

The Canadians open the 2020 world junior hockey championship in the Czech Republic on Dec. 26 against the United States.

Canada was eliminated in the quarter-finals at last year's world juniors in B.C. The Swiss finished fourth after losing the bronze-medal game to Russia.

