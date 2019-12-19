Skip to Main Content
Canada blanks Switzerland in world juniors pre-tourney opener
The Canadian men's junior hockey team beat Switzerland 3-0 in the opening exhibition game for both squads on Thursday.

Canadians begin tournament play vs. U.S. on Dec 26 in Czech Republic

Nico Daws, seen above at a practice earlier this month, combined with Joel Hofer to lead Canada to a 3-0 win over Switzerland in a world junior championship exhibition game on Thursday in Brno, Czech Republic. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Dawson Mercer, Liam Foudy and Bowen Byram scored for Canada. Goaltenders Joel Hofer and Nico Daws combined for the shutout.

Canada plays Finland on Monday in its final exhibition contest.

The Canadians open the 2020 world junior hockey championship in the Czech Republic on Dec. 26 against the United States.

Canada was eliminated in the quarter-finals at last year's world juniors in B.C. The Swiss finished fourth after losing the bronze-medal game to Russia.

WATCH | Canada begins exhibition play on winning note:

Dawson Mercer, Liam Foudy and Bowen Byram scored as Canada blanked Switzerland 3-0 in their first warm-up game ahead of the upcoming World Junior Championship. 1:07
