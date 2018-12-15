Canada makes more cuts as world junior roster is whittled down
Alex Formenton out because of injury; Michael DiPietro and Ian Scott will serve as team's goaltenders
Forward Alex Formenton has been ruled out of the upcoming world junior hockey championship.
Shortly after announcing six more cuts to the Canada's world junior team roster on Friday, national team director Shawn Bullock confirmed Formenton will not be available because of an injury.
Formenton, one of only two returning players from last year's gold medal team, injured his right leg in a pre-tournament contest Wednesday.
Goaltender Matthew Villalta, defencemen Jacob Bernard-Docker, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Nicolas Beaudin, and forwards Liam Foudy and Isaac Ratcliffe were released late Friday evening.
Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp, and the team must have its roster down to 22 players by Saturday.
Four players were released Thursday, including defencemen Cam Crotty and Calen Addison and forwards Raphael Lavoie and Ty Dellandrea.
Michael DiPietro and Ian Scott will be Canada's goalies.
