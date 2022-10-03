Senators newcomer Cam Talbot reportedly out 5-7 weeks with broken rib

Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot will miss five to seven weeks with a fractured rib, TSN reported Monday.

Talbot had been listed as day-to-day but hadn't skated in four days, according to the network. The Senators also claimed goalie Magnus Hellberg off waivers from Seattle on Monday.

Ottawa opens its season Oct. 13 at Buffalo.

The Senators acquired Talbot from Minnesota for fellow goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. A veteran goalie was needed after Matt Murray was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 35-year-old native of Caledonia, Ont., went 32-12-4 in 2021-22, his second year in Minnesota, with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average. In 396 NHL regular-season games (381 starts), he is 201-142-34 with a .915 save percentage and 2.63 GAA.

Anton Forsberg, 29, went 22-17-4 in 46 games (44 starts) for the Senators last season with a .917 save percentage and 2.82 GAA.

Hellberg, 31, has appeared in five NHL games with three teams.