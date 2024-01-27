Maple Leafs checking forward Jarnkrok could miss month with broken knuckle

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says forward Calle Jarnkrok is out week-to-week with a broken knuckle.

Jarnkrok left Maple Leafs practice Friday after a teammate shot a puck off his hand. He's expected to be sidelined three to four weeks, according to The Athletic.

The 32-year-old Swede has 10 goals and 19 points in 46 games this season, his second in Toronto.

With Jarnkrok out, forward Ryan Reaves entered the Maple Leafs lineup ahead of a game Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Reaves, signed to a three-year, $4.05-million US contract last off-season, hadn't played since sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 14.

The 37-year-old has one goal in 21 games.

Greer sidelined 2 months

The Calgary Flames say forward A.J. Greer will be out eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Greer left Thursday's 5-2 loss to Columbus midway through the second period after skating awkwardly into the boards while battling for the puck with Blue Jackets defenceman Jake Bean.

The 27-year-old Greer did not put any weight on his left leg while getting helped off the ice.

Greer has six goals and four assists in 47 games this season, his first in Calgary.

The Flames claimed Greer after the Boston Bruins placed him on waivers in October.

Greer has played for the Flames, Bruins, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche over a 155-game career.

Tippett among Flyers' top point-getters

Owen Tippett signed an eight-year contract extension worth $49.6 million US with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, a deal that keeps the franchise cornerstone wing in the fold for the team through its rebuilding stage and beyond.

General manager Daniel Briere announced the contract. Once it kicks in next season, Tippett will count $6.2 million against the salary cap through 2031-32, a gamble that he has only started to have success in the NHL.

"It's a big commitment," Briere said. "Power forwards like him, they're tough to find: Power forwards that can score and create on their own, even tougher. We think there's more there. We think he's going to keep improving."

Tippett, 24, is second among Flyers players in goals with 18 and is tied for second in points with 30 in 46 games.

In addition to his production, Tippett also has the fastest burst of speed by a player this season at 39 kilometres per hour.

Avs turn to Parise for depth, experience

The Colorado Avalanche signed Zach Parise to a contract for the rest of the season, giving the Stanley Cup contenders some added depth and experience.

General manager Chris MacFarland announced the deal Friday night. It's worth a pro-rated $825,000 US.

"We are excited to add Zach to our group," MacFarland said in a statement. "Over his impressive NHL career, Zach has always been a highly competitive and driven forward who is hard to play against. We look forward to adding his veteran presence to our locker room."

Parise, 39, is joining his fourth organization for his 19th season in the NHL. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Islanders after lengthy stints with the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils.

The Minneapolis native has 959 points in 1,335 regular-season and playoff games since breaking into the league in 2005. New Jersey selected him with the 17th pick in the 2003 draft.

The Avalanche are in second place in the Central Division. They're trying to win the Cup for the second time in three years.