Islanders' Dobson completes comeback against Flames with power-play OT winner

Noah Dobson scored a power-play 4:02 into overtime and the the New York Islanders rallied for a 4-3 win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Sebastian Aho, Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri also scored as New York came back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to get is sixth win in seven games. Mathew Barzal had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 43 saves.

Mikael Backlund had two goals and Elias Lindholm also scored as Calgary lost its fifth straight game (0-3-2) — the second straight in overtime. Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves in the opener of the Flames' three-game northeast road trip after playing eight straight at home.

The Islanders had a power play in overtime after an offensive zone interference penalty on Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson. New York controlled possession in its offensive zone for the entire man-advantage until Barzal set up Dobson for the game-winning goal. It was the defenceman's fourth of the season.

Sorokin denied Lindholm twice, once from the door step, midway through overtime to keep it tied.

Calgary had a 30-12 advantage on shots through 40 minutes but the Islanders found their game in the third period, erasing a two-goal deficit with two scores in a 59-second span midway through the period.

Lee deposited a rebound for his seventh of the season at 10:08. Nelson then fired a shot from the slot that deflected off a Flames defenceman, and Lee found the puck to the side of Calgary's goalie. Shortly after that, Palmieri's beat Markstrom from the right face-off circle to tie it with 8:53 to go in the period.

The Flames got off to a strong start, outshooting the Islanders 18-4 in the first 20 minutes.

Backlund opened the scoring with 8:44 left in the first as he got a backhand pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and wired a shot past Sorokin's blocker.

Aho tied it 1:10 later when he got behind the Flames' defence and got a pass from Barzal to get his first of the season. It came on the Islanders first shot on goal of the game.

Lindholm put the Flames back ahead with a nifty redirection of a shot by Noah Hanifin with 3:39 left in the period.

Backlund increased the Flames' lead to 3-1 with his second of the night and fifth of the season with 5:50 left in the second. It came on Calgary's 28th shot of the game.

Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck played 3:32 in the first period, but did not return for the remainder of the game.