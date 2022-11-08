Islanders' Dobson completes comeback against Flames with power-play OT winner
New York rallies from 2 goals down in 3rd period to send Calgary to 5th straight loss
Noah Dobson scored a power-play 4:02 into overtime and the the New York Islanders rallied for a 4-3 win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday night.
Mikael Backlund had two goals and Elias Lindholm also scored as Calgary lost its fifth straight game (0-3-2) — the second straight in overtime. Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves in the opener of the Flames' three-game northeast road trip after playing eight straight at home.
The Islanders had a power play in overtime after an offensive zone interference penalty on Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson. New York controlled possession in its offensive zone for the entire man-advantage until Barzal set up Dobson for the game-winning goal. It was the defenceman's fourth of the season.
Dobson.<br>Shoots.<br>SCORESSSSSSS. <a href="https://t.co/RZ4b6i8XDi">pic.twitter.com/RZ4b6i8XDi</a>—@NYIslanders
Sorokin denied Lindholm twice, once from the door step, midway through overtime to keep it tied.
Calgary had a 30-12 advantage on shots through 40 minutes but the Islanders found their game in the third period, erasing a two-goal deficit with two scores in a 59-second span midway through the period.
Lee deposited a rebound for his seventh of the season at 10:08. Nelson then fired a shot from the slot that deflected off a Flames defenceman, and Lee found the puck to the side of Calgary's goalie. Shortly after that, Palmieri's beat Markstrom from the right face-off circle to tie it with 8:53 to go in the period.
TIED? TIED (TWEET SENT WITH SLAM EFFECT) <a href="https://t.co/PBCWXaOJCK">pic.twitter.com/PBCWXaOJCK</a>—@NYIslanders
The Flames got off to a strong start, outshooting the Islanders 18-4 in the first 20 minutes.
Backlund opened the scoring with 8:44 left in the first as he got a backhand pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and wired a shot past Sorokin's blocker.
Lindholm put the Flames back ahead with a nifty redirection of a shot by Noah Hanifin with 3:39 left in the period.
Backlund increased the Flames' lead to 3-1 with his second of the night and fifth of the season with 5:50 left in the second. It came on Calgary's 28th shot of the game.
Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck played 3:32 in the first period, but did not return for the remainder of the game.
