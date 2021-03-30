Scheifele scores twice as Jets cruise past Flames
Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp, Pierre-Luc Dubois each score for Winnipeg
Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-1 win Monday over the host Calgary Flames.
Scheifele also had an assist for a three-point night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored a goal for Winnipeg (22-12-2).
Nikolaj Ehlers assisted on three goals and Kyle Connor on two for the visitors. Winnipeg starter Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the win.
The Jets capped a seven-game road trip — their longest of the season — with a 4-3 record. Winnipeg leads the nine-game season series against Calgary 5-2-1.
After three meetings in four days, the two clubs don't face each other again until May 5.
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for Calgary (16-18-3).
Jacob Markstrom stopped 19-of-23 shots over two periods. David Rittich turned away five of six in the third.
Winnipeg remained second in the North Division and a point behind the front-running Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Flames trailed the fourth-place Montreal Canadiens, who held down the final playoff berth, by two points.
Dubois scored on a rising wrist shot from the top of the circle at 1:04 of the third period. It was the second shot Rittich faced in the game.
Copp made it 4-1 for the visitors at 14:31 of the second. The centre redirected Ehlers' cross-ice setup by Markstrom's right toe.
Officials disallowed a Flames goal at 5:32 ruling that Milan Lucic interfered with Hellebuyck on the play.
Scheifele scored his second of the game at 3:31. Ehlers skated the puck deep and dished to Scheifele, who top-shelfed his own rebound.
Winnipeg led 2-1 on two goals scored in less than two minutes late in the first period. Schiefele's one-timer off the rush on a Connor pass beat Markstrom stick side at 18:13.
Thompson's goal at 16:19 was reviewed to determine if he'd kicked Dylan DeMelo's shot on goal into Calgary's net. The goal stood to draw the Jets even.
A tic-tac-toe passing play below the hashmarks with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk opened the net for Lindholm's power-play goal at 2:24.
