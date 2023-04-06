Mangiapane, Zadorov lead way as Flames defeat Jets to keep playoff hopes alive
Winnipeg maintains hold on 2nd Western Conference wild-card spot despite 3-1 loss
Andrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
The Flames (37-27-15) and Jets (43-32-3) both have 89 points, but Winnipeg maintains its hold on the second Western Conference wild-card spot because it has the better winning percentage. The Jets have four games remaining, one more than the Flames.
Kyle Connor scored for the Jets,who lost for the first time in three games and are 3-3-0 in their past six contests.
Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves in his NHL-leading 61st start and 10th in a row.
The Jets play another crucial game Saturday when they host the Nashville Predators, who have 86 points and five games remaining.
WATCH | Jets fall to Flames:
Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and it was tied following the second.
The opening period featured plenty of power-play time for both teams.
The Flames had two power plays 13 seconds apart early in the period but only got one total shot on goal.
Their first man advantage came after Jets centre Pierre-Luc Dubois was called for boarding. He checked Rasmus Andersson in the back as they raced for the puck and the defenceman slid into the boards behind the net.
Fans then booed Andersson every time he touched the puck during Calgary's power play, and even at times later in the game.
The Jets went on a four-minute man advantage after Flames forward Milan Lucic received a double minor for high sticking at 9:07. Winnipeg cashed in.
Winnipeg outshot the visitors 9-7, then killed off the penalty to start the second.
The Flames had a goal by Zadorov waived off for goaltender interference at 4:38 of the second.
They scored one that counted less than two minutes later when Mangiapane recorded his 17th of the season at 6:06.
Flames forward Mikael Backlund assisted on Mangiapane's goal, giving him a career-high 54 points this season
Tempers flare
Tempers flared in the middle period and more penalties were handed out, including Markstrom being called for unsportsmanlike conduct for hitting Dubois in the head with his blocker.
Winnipeg was one-for-5 on the power play after 40 minutes, while Calgary was 0-for-4. Shots on goal were 21-20 in Winnipeg's favour.
Ten seconds after the Flames had another man advantage expire, Duehr scored on a wraparound at 4:08.
Zadorov sealed the victory when Hellebuyck couldn't grab a high shot that flew by him at 10:40.
The Flames travel to Vancouver to play the Canucks on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?