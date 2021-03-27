Jets edge Flames for 3rd straight win, back into tie atop North Division standings
Winnipeg starter Connor Hellebuyck earns win in league-leading 27th start of season
Paul Stastny scored the eventual game-winner for the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 victory Friday over the host Calgary Flames.
Milan Lucic and Matthew Tkachuk scored in a fourth straight loss for the Flames (15-17-3). Calgary's Jacob Markstrom stopped 26-of-29 shots in the loss.
The Flames have mustered four goals in their last four games. Calgary is 4-5-0 since Darryl Sutter took over as head coach March 8.
WATCH | Jets' power-play too much for Flames:
Calgary is at home to Winnipeg on Saturday and Monday for three games in four days between the North Division rivals. Winnipeg leads the season series 4-1-1.
With Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker, Tkachuk tipped in an Elias Lindholm shot to draw the hosts within a goal with 1:59 remaining in regulation.
While Calgary attempted to kill off a double minor to Lucic midway through third period, Markstrom's clearing attempt over the glass gave the Jets a two-man advantage.
Stastny scored Winnipeg's second power-play goal of the game from the slot on a feed from Wheeler at 14:54. The Jets have scored two power-play goals in a game four times in their past eight.
Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin put a shot off the crossbar with 4:51 left in the second period, and the visitors led 2-0 heading into the third.
A streaking Connor lifted his own rebound over the right pad of Markstrom at 5:33 of the second for his team-leading 17th goal of the season.
Stastny's redirect of Connor's shot deflected off Wheeler's skate and by Markstrom for a power-play goal at 9:13 of the first.
