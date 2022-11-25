Flames offence fizzles in shutout loss to Capitals as Ovechkin pots goal No. 791
37-year-old Washington scorer now 11 goals away from passing Gordie Howe
Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday.
Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary's Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials' second straight win.
"When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can't win the game, and that's frustrating a little bit," Ovechkin said. "But the situation right now, we just have to collect the points. It doesn't matter how: lucky, bad bounce. We just have to collect the points and try to get as many as possible."
Oshie opened the scoring early in the first period, marking the first time since Nov. 11 that Washington scored the game's first goal. He has four points in back-to-back games since returning from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for 11 games.
"He's one of our leaders on the ice and off the ice. He brings a lot of energy," Ovechkin said of Oshie.
WATCH | Ovechkin goal headlines Caps' shutout win over Flames:
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in the second period, picking up the puck from Oshie in the neutral zone, getting through three Flames and sliding the puck past Markstrom while falling.
"We've been talking about stringing a few wins together, so that was the focus tonight, just to come in and kind of do my job and help the team the best I can," Kuemper said.
Markstrom had 22 saves in the loss for Calgary.
"I think they were better with the puck than we were. That was the difference," Jonathan Huberdeau said. "We had chances and didn't capitalize on it, and they did."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?