Flames snap 4-game funk with win over Golden Knights
Matthew Tkachuk scores 1st career hat trick in Calgary victory
Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first-career NHL hat trick and added an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.
Mikael Backlund had two goals and an assist for the Flames (42-20-7), who snapped their four-game losing streak to move back atop the Pacific Division standings ahead of the San Jose Sharks (41-19-8).
Playing alongside Tkachuk and Backlund, right winger Michael Frolik had four assists as the line combined for 11 points.
Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary, while goalie David Rittich made 25 saves to improve his record to 23-7-5.
Brandon Pirri, Reilly Smith and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights (38-27-5), whose winning streak ended at six games.
Goalie Malcolm Subban finished with 29 saves in the Vegas net.
