Tkachuk, Gaudreau tie career-highs as Flames ignite to roll past Vegas
Calgary takes over top spot in Pacific with 7-2 rout
Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau tied career-highs with four-point nights on Monday as the Calgary Flames took over top spot in the Pacific Division with a 7-2 rout of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Calgary is even in points with the San Jose Sharks, but have one more regulation/overtime win.
The Flames blew the game open early, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after 20 minutes. Gaudreau, with a goal and three assists, became the 10th player in franchise history — and first since Olli Jokinen (Feb. 14, 2011) — to register four points in a period.
Two more goals in the opening five minutes of the second, including the second of the night from Tkachuk, made it 7-0.
Sean Monahan also had a big night with two goals and an assist. TJ Brodie and Sam Bennett rounded out the scoring for Calgary (12-8-1), which plays Vegas again on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Nick Holden and Max Pacioretty scored third-period goals for Vegas (9-12-1).
