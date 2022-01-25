Tkachuk's 5-assist effort sparks Flames over Blues, back into playoff spot
Gaudreau adds 1 goal, 3 assists in 7-1 thrashing of St. Louis
Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and three assists while Matthew Tkachuk recorded a career-high five assists as the Calgary Flames defeated the St. Louis Blues 7-1 on Tuesday night in Calgary.
Tkachuk failed to score for the first time in five games. But four of his assists came in the second period as Calgary outshot St. Louis 18-2 to take a 7-1 lead into the third.
Tkachuk has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 13 career games against his home-town team.
The Flames head out on a two-game road trip that starts in Columbus on Wednesday and ends Thursday in St. Louis.
Tyler Bozak scored for St. Louis (25-12-5), which had won six of its previous seven. The Blues aren't back in action until they face Calgary again.
WATCH | Flames' Tkachuk and Gaudreau team up for big night:
Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves to earn the victory and improve to 14-9-5.
Jordan Binnington took the loss to fall to 11-9-3. Binnington had faced 35 shots before being replaced by Ville Husso to start the third.
Calgary outshot St. Louis 48-21.
Calgary took a 3-1 lead into the second. The barrage began at 3:24 when Monahan converted Tkachuk's pass for Calgary's second power-play goal of the game.
Less than two minutes after Coleman's eighth goal made it 5-1, the Flames opened a five-goal lead with Ruzicka the recipient of a pretty passing sequence involving Gaudreau and Tkachuk.
Then in the final minute of the period, Gaudreau got behind Blues defenceman Niko Mikkola, after receiving a pass from Tkachuk. He then put a shot over Binnington's glove.
Gaudreau, Tkachuk's dazzling last 5 games
Calgary went 2-for-5 on the power play against the Blues' fourth-ranked penalty kill, which was a perfect 12 -for-12 in the previous three games. St. Louis's second-ranked power play went 0-for-2.
It was a bad start for Calgary as a turnover combined with poor defensive coverage led to Bozak's goal 5:10 into the game. But the Flames got it back to even less than a minute later with Zadorov picking the top corner for his third of the season.
It was another unlikely scorer on the go-ahead goal with Tanev jumping into the play and burying a pass from Gaudreau at 12:46.
Calgary made 3-1 at 15:46 on Lindholm's power-play goal. Epitomizing the kind of night it was for St. Louis, defenceman Robert Bortuzzo slid and ended up taking out Binnington at the legs, leaving them both flat on the ice and a mostly empty net for Lindholm.
