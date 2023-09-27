Content
Flames sign Mikael Backlund to 2-year extension, name him captain

The Calgary Flames have signed centre Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension and named him the 21st captain in franchise history.

34-year-old centre is 1st player to wear the 'C' in Calgary since Mark Giordano in 2021

A male hockey player skates past his team's bench while slapping his left glove against those of his teammates in celebration as spectators watch from the stands.
Newly re-signed Flames centre Mikael Backlund has played his entire 908-game NHL career in Calgary and is the longest tenured active skater on the team. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images/File)

Multiple media reports say the deal carries an annual average value of $4.5 million US.

The 34-year-old Swede posted a career year in 2022-23 with 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games.

Backlund has played his entire 908-game NHL career in Calgary and is the longest tenured active skater on the Flames.

He made his Flames debut on Jan. 8, 2009.

Backlund is the first player to wear the "C" in Calgary since Mark Giordano in the 2020-21 season.

