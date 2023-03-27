Flames sign 1st-round pick Matthew Coronato to entry-level contract
The Calgary Flames have signed 2021 13th overall pick Matthew Coronato to an entry level contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 NHL season
20-year-old just capped 2nd season at Harvard, where he scored 20 goals in 34 games
The Calgary Flames have signed first-round draft pick Matthew Coronato to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The 20-year-old from Greenlawn, N.Y., just capped his second season at Harvard, where he scored 20 goals and had 16 assists in 34 games.
The Flames made Coronato the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft.
The five-foot-10, 185-pound forward was the Ivy League rookie of the year in 2021-22 with 18 goals and 18 assists in 34 games.
Harvard lost to Ohio State in the NCAA playoffs Friday.
The maximum annual compensation a 2021 draft pick can earn on an entry-level contract is US$925,000 under the collective bargaining agreement.
