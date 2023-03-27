Content
Flames sign 1st-round pick Matthew Coronato to entry-level contract

The Calgary Flames have signed 2021 13th overall pick Matthew Coronato to an entry level contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 NHL season

20-year-old just capped 2nd season at Harvard, where he scored 20 goals in 34 games

The Canadian Press ·
Matthew Coronato skates by his team bench, fist-bumping and celebrating a goal while wearing white jerseys with a crimson trim.
Matthew Coronato (19) of the Harvard Crimson celebrates after scoring a goal against the Northeastern Huskies during the annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 13. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Calgary Flames have signed first-round draft pick Matthew Coronato to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old from Greenlawn, N.Y., just capped his second season at Harvard, where he scored 20 goals and had 16 assists in 34 games.

The Flames made Coronato the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound forward was the Ivy League rookie of the year in 2021-22 with 18 goals and 18 assists in 34 games.

Harvard lost to Ohio State in the NCAA playoffs Friday.

The maximum annual compensation a 2021 draft pick can earn on an entry-level contract is US$925,000 under the collective bargaining agreement.

