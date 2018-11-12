Pavelski leads Sharks in 3-1 win over Flames
Sharks' forward scores, adds 2 assists
Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones stopped 29 shots, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Sunday night.
Evander Kane and Joonas Donskoi each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who snapped a two-game skid and had lost four of their previous six.
Sean Monahan scored and Mike Smith had 26 saves for the Flames, who had won five of their previous six.
Jones stopped a penalty shot from Sam Bennett with 7:38 left in the third period with Calgary trailing 2-1.
Kane put the Sharks ahead 50 seconds into the game with his sixth of the season. The 27-year-old forward, who is in his 10th season with his fourth team, has 10 goals and six assists in 11 games against the Flames.
Donskoi scored less than a minute and a half into the second with is fourth.
The Flames capitalized on a turnover as Monahan scored a breakaway at 6:02 of the second to make it 2-1. Mark Jankowski assisted Monahan's goal after taking the puck away from Erik Karlsson.
Pavelski scored an empty-netter in the final minute.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.