Flames sign forward Dillon Dube to 3-year, $6.9M contract

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Dillon Dube to a three-year contract worth $6.9 million.

The 23-year-old from Golden, B.C., has 18 goals and 25 assists in 121 career games the past two seasons with the Flames.

His contract carries an annual average value of $2.3 million.

Calgary drafted Dube in the second round (56th overall) in the 2016 entry draft.

He was the Canadian junior hockey team's captain in 2018 when the Canadians won gold in Buffalo, N.Y.