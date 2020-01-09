Flames sign defenceman Rasmus Andersson to 6-year contract extension

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year contract extension.

The 23-year-old from Malmo, Sweden and the NHL club agreed to a deal averaging $4.55 million US annually.

Andersson has three goals, nine assists and 33 penalty minutes in 44 games for Calgary this season.

He's in his second full year with the Flames.

The six-foot-one, 214-pound defender compiled 12 goals, 49 assists in 110 games over his first two pro seasons with Calgary's AHL affiliate in Stockton, Calif.

Andersson appeared in the 2018 AHL all-star game.