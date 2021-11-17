Atkinson scores 45 seconds into OT to help Flyers overcome Flames
Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom makes 41 saves in 4th game of 7-game road trip
Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of eight. Jacob Markstrom had 41 saves in Calgary's fourth game of a seven-game trip.
After Johnny Gaudreau turned the puck over in the 3-on-3 overtime, Sean Couturier took a shot on a 2-on-1 with Atkinson. Markstrom made the pad stop on Couturier, but the rebound bounced right to Atkinson on the far side and he deposited the puck for his team-leading seventh goal.
WATCH | Atkinson's early OT fires Flyers past Flames:
Hayes' first goal of the season tied the game 14:27 in the second period. His initial shot deflected off Calgary's Rasmus Andersson and right back to him. Hayes then fired the puck into the near side past Markstrom, who was out of position after the deflection.
Hayes played in just his second game of the season after sitting out the first 12 contests due to a lower body injury. It also was the first goal since the passing of his brother Jimmy over the summer, and Hayes pointed skyward after scoring and then to his heart.
WATCH | Kevin Hayes pays tribute to brother Jimmy following goal:
Kylington opened the scoring with just under 10 minutes left in the first with his third of the season. Gaudreau banked a pass off the boards to Kylington, whose shot from the point deflected off the legs of Couturier and past the right pad of Hart.
It was the 336th assist for Gaudreau, who tied Guy Chouinard and Paul Reinhart for sixth in Flames history. It also was his eighth point in six career games in Philadelphia, which is 30 minutes from where he grew up in Carneys Point, New Jersey.
