Flames' comeback bid falls short as Flyers snap 4-game losing streak
Philadelphia's Allison pots winner after Calgary erases 2-goal deficit in 3rd period
Improving his record to a perfect 6-0-0 to begin his NHL career, Flyer goaltender Samuel Ersson has joined an exclusive club.
Ersson is the eighth goaltender in NHL history to start his career 6-0-0. He joins Martin Jones (8-0-0), Viktor Fasth (8-0-0), Bob Froese (8-0-0), Wayne Thomas (7-0-0), Frederik Andersen (6-0-0), Ken Dryden (6-0-0) and Frank McCool (6-0-0).
"It's fun, it's special, but I'm just trying to make my spot here on the team," said the 23-year-old Ersson, who was a fifth-round pick of the Flyers in 2018. "Every game is huge for me here. I really have to focus on taking it game by game."
Ersson is one of three goalies with the club right now and is battling Felix Sandstrom for playing time behind starter Carter Hart.
WATCH | Allison scores game-winner:
"Really happy for him to get that win because he played a hell of a game," said Flyers centre Scott Laughton. "He's very steady back there, a guy you want to play in front of."
Calgary had plenty of dangerous chances in a first period in which they outshot the visitors 12-10, but couldn't beat Ersson, who was making his first start since Jan. 17.
Ersson stopped Mikael Backlund from the slot, stabbed out his blocker to deny Jakob Pelletier's dangerous one-timer, robbed Andrew Mangiapane on a power play, and sprawled across the crease to deny Jonathan Huberdeau on a 2-on-0.
Down 3-1 to start the third period, Calgary got it back to 3-3 on goals by Toffoli at 4:38 and Mangiapane at 8:54, but the Flyers regained the lead at 11:33 when James Van Riemsdyk got free in the slot and set up Allison at the far post for his eighth goal.
"Big goal for us. We were bending a little bit but we didn't break," said Flyers coach John Tortorella. "Anytime when you're up in the third, the tendency is to sit back a little bit or the other team pushes a little bit more. We found a way. We closed it off in the middle of the ice and blocked a lot of shots."
Travis Konecny, who later left the game with an injury, and Tony DeAngelo, each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (23-25-10), which snapped a four-game losing streak.
Backlund and Mangiapane each had a goal and assist for Calgary (26-20-11) while Tyler Toffoli notched his team-leading 23rd.
Teapot with the perfectly-angled shot 👀 <a href="https://t.co/O2etIUN6Fq">pic.twitter.com/O2etIUN6Fq</a>—@NHLFlames
The Flames remain two points back of Minnesota, which occupies the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference. The Wild has played one less game.
"We believe in each other and we're going to keep grinding and we're gonna keep giving our best," said Backlund. "We're not gonna give up, we're gonna keep pushing ourselves here to get to where we want to be."
'We're gonna have to really buckle down'
Philadelphia scored first at 16:59 when Konecny broke down the left wing, cut inside to sidestep the backcheck of Noah Hanifin, and beat Jacob Markstrom blocker side from 25 feet out.
The Flyers made it 2-0 at 7:30 of the second when Cam York hopped out of the penalty box to grab a loose puck at centre and seconds later on a 2-on-1, with Hanifin unable to get back in the play, York's centring pass to Deslauriers was deflected in.
Ninety seconds after Backlund cut the deficit to one, Philadelphia restored its two-goal cushion at 11:31 when DeAngelo's wrist shot from 40 feet out beat Markstrom over his glove.
"We haven't really gotten hot this year. We've had a couple of streaks, but not really long ones," said Mangiapane. "So I think we're due and we're playing the right way."
The struggles continue for Markstrom, who had 18 stops. A finalist last season for the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender, Markstrom has a 15-14-7 record and has not won consecutive starts since mid-December.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?