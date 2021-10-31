Markstrom posts shutout as Flames take down Flyers for 6th consecutive victory
Monahan, Tkachuk, Gaudreau and Backlund score for Calgary
Sean Monahan scored his first goal of the season and added an assist Saturday night as the Calgary Flames, backstopped by Jacob Markstrom's 20-save shutout, made it six wins in a row with a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (6-1-1).
The Flames were coming off a five-game Eastern road trip in which they never trailed and won all games by a combined score of 21-7.
Carter Hart made 32 saves for Philadelphia (4-2-1). Claude Giroux was held off the scoresheet for the first time this season, seeing his six-game point-streak snapped. The Flyers dropped the final game of their Western Canada road trip after picking up wins in Edmonton and Vancouver.
After a tight-checking, scoreless first period in which Calgary outshot Philadelphia 8-4, the Flames turned it up in the second and had the Flyers continuously trapped in their own end.
The relentless pressure led to the Flyers taking two minor penalties — both infractions drawn by Tkachuk — and the second one, an interference penalty on Rasmus Ristolainen, would prove costly with Monahan redirecting a perfect centring pass from Rasmus Andersson.
The goal at 9:07 came on the 12th consecutive shot to open the second period.
Stick on the ice, puck in the net. <a href="https://t.co/RsffuaZuy4">pic.twitter.com/RsffuaZuy4</a>—@NHLFlames
It was the first goal of the season for Monahan, the Flames' third-highest paid player at $6.375 million US, who has spent most of the season centring the club's fourth line.
Despite being dropped on the depth chart, he kept his spot on Calgary's No. 1 power-play unit and it paid off. It was Monahan's 62nd goal on the man advantage since entering the NHL in 2013, which is tied for 23rd over that span.
After Backlund scored into an empty net, Gaudreau added his second of the season with two minutes remaining, beating Hart inside the goal post.
It was a dominant performance defensively from the Flames, who continue to thrive in Darryl Sutter's first full season back behind the bench.
The Flyers entered the game averaging more than four goals per game.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?