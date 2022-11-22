Coleman helps propel Flames over Flyers in 400th career game
Calgary forward collects 3 points as Philadelphia spirals to 7th straight loss
Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.
Jonathan Huberdeau, Dillon Dube, Rasmus Andersson and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who were playing the third contest of a six-game trip.
"It was nice to get that one for sure," Huberdeau said. "We battled. Another good win for us."
"We were flat," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "I thought it looked like two teams with low energy."
The Flames jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first.
Huberdeau put the Flames on the board 4:43 in. After Philadelphia's Tony DeAngelo turned the puck over in the Flyers zone, Huberdeau raced ahead on a 2-on-1 and finished his third goal of the season with a wrist shot past Carter Hart's glove side.
WATCH | Huberdeau opens the scoring:
Dube tallied in nearly the identical manner with 6:09 to play in the first, firing a wrist shot past Hart on a 2-on-1. This one came from the opposite side and got past Hart's glove.
"It's not like it's lack of effort," Hart said. "Nothing to hang our heads about."
Philadelphia scored just 36 seconds later, when Laczynski notched his first NHL goal on a deflection of Kevin Hayes' shot from the point. The assist gave Hayes points in six straight contests, with three goals and four assists.
Farabee made amends with 11:57 left in the third, when he pulled Philadelphia within 3-2. Flames winger Andrew Mangiapane misfired a pass from the boards right to Farabee, who fired a wrist shot from the slot past Jacob Markstrom's blocker side.
Markstrom made 23 saves.
A third-round pick by New Jersey in 2011, Coleman is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Tampa Bay.
"I'm extremely proud to get to play that many games in this league," he said.
