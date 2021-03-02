Drake Batherson extends goal streak as Senators roll past Flames

Drake Batherson scored a pair of goals for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-1 win Monday over the visiting Calgary Flames.

With seven goals in his last six games, the 22-year-old Batherson matched the franchise record held by Jason Spezza for the longest goal streak.

Colin White, with an empty-net goal, Artem Anisimov and Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators (8-15-1). Tim Stutzle had two assists in Ottawa's fourth win in its last five games.

Matt Murray, who was pulled in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames, stopped 27-of-28 shots for the win.

Milan Lucic scored for the Flames (10-11-2), while David Rittich made 31 saves in his fifth straight start.

After White's empty-netter, Chabot scored with Rittich back in net at 17:47 of the third.

Ottawa capitalized on a pair of Calgary mistakes and outshot the visitors 22-6 in the second period to lead 3-1 heading into the third.

Rittich put a clearing attempt on the stick of Batherson at the faceoff circle. The right-winger whipped the puck by the Calgary goaltender's pad at 11:44 for his second of the game.

Drake Batherson scores twice in Ottawa's 5-1 win over Calgary. Batherson ties franchise record with goals in 6 straight games.

Lucic had just pulled the Flames within a goal scoring on the power play at 10:20. He collected his own rebound and his shot that went off a Senators skate slid by Murray's outstretched pad.

Batherson made it 2-0 at 8:26 with a high shot from the high slot.

Anisimov scored his first of the season at 6:22 off a Flames turnover in the neutral zone where Sam Bennett overskated a Lucic pass.

Stutzle dished to Anisimov, whose shot deflected off a stick and by Rittich.

The Flames outshot the Senators 12-7 in a scoreless first period in which both teams failed to convert a power-play chance.

Over the last 30 years, only six different players age 22 or younger have recorded a goal streak of longer than six games during the regular season.<br><br>How far will <a href="https://twitter.com/drrakebatherson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@drrakebatherson</a> climb on this list? 🤔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a> <a href="https://t.co/BMrTbWja7u">pic.twitter.com/BMrTbWja7u</a> —@PR_NHL

Calgary's pre-game warmup was adventurous. Defencemen Nikita Nesterov and Rasmus Andersson collided and went down near the blue-line.

A helmetless Sean Monahan took a puck to the face during warmup, but played in the game.

The Flames capped a six-game, 10-day road trip Monday.

The Sens start their own six-game road swing Tuesday facing the Montreal Canadiens before heading to Calgary for Thursday's rematch with the Flames.