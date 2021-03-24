Rookie goalie Gustavsson shines again as Senators rally to beat Flames
Ottawa netminder makes 28 saves in 2nd career start
Rookie goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves and Chris Tierney scored the winning goal as the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 Wednesday.
Markstrom made 28 saves.
Rookie Josh Norris scored his third goal in four games for Ottawa (12-20-3), which has earned at least a point in five straight games (3-0-2). Nikita Zaitsev iced the game with an empty-net goal.
WATCH | Tierney provides spark for Sens in win over Flames:
Captain Mark Giordano scored his fifth goal of the season for the Flames (15-16-3).
The Senators improved to 5-2 in their season series with the Flames.
Both Gustavsson and Markstrom came up with big stops in a fast-paced but goalless first period. Shots were 11-10 in favour of the Senators.
Ottawa forward Drake Batherson had a fantastic chance to open the scoring eight minutes into the second period but he rang his shot off the crossbar.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps Week 9 in the all-Canadian North Division:
However, the Flames struck first shortly after killing a tripping penalty to Dillon Dube when Giordano's shot from the point clipped Senators forward Alex Formenton and beat Gustavsson.
Shots were 21-18 after two periods in favour of the Flames.
Ottawa tied the game 4:48 into the third when Evgenii Dadonov won the puck on the forecheck behind the Calgary net thanks to some strong forechecking. Dadonov put the puck in front for Norris, who beat Markstrom for his eighth goal of the season.
WATCH | 9 memorable Darryl Sutter quotes ...in 90 seconds
Later in the period the Senators hemmed the Flames in their own zone and were rewarded when Tierney scored to put the Senators up 2-1 at the 12:01 mark.
After fatigued Flames defenceman Noah Hanafin — who played a three-minute 12-second shift thanks to Ottawa's pressure — failed to clear the puck out of Calgary's zone, Tierney fired a rebound off a Thomas Chabot shot past Markstrom.
The Senators next host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Calgary hosts Winnipeg on Friday in the first of three straight games against the Jets.
