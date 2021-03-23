Filip Gustavsson makes 35 saves in 1st NHL start to lead Senators past Flames
Ottawa centre Chris Tierney scores winner late in 3rd period
Chris Tierney scored the winner late in the third period while Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots in his first NHL start as the Ottawa Senators earned a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.
Tierney scored his fourth of the season but first in 30 games at 17:24 to break a 1-1 tie. That was enough for Gustavsson, who backstopped Ottawa (11-20-3) to its first win in three games but fourth in six contests this season against Calgary.
Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa.
Johnny Gaudreau replied for Calgary (15-15-3) which fell to 4-3-0 under head coach Darryl Sutter. The Flames were playing their third game in four nights and coming off a 2-0 loss Saturday night to Toronto.
Gustavsson, 22, became the fourth different goaltender to start a game this season for Ottawa. The six-foot-two, 183-pound native of Sweden stopped eight shots in place of injured starter Joey Daccord in the Senators' 3-2 shootout loss to Vancouver on Wednesday night, his NHL debut.
WATCH | Chris Tierney scores game-winning goal as Sens shut down Flames:
Dzingel had the lone goal of the first at 10:23. He converted on a 2-on-1 with Clark Bishop, beating Jacob Markstrom on a wrist shot for his seventh of the season.
And Gustavsson, a 2016 Pittsburgh second-round pick, made it stand through two periods despite Calgary holding a 26-16 edge in shots on goal. He made a nice stop on Calgary's Zach Rinaldo just over nine minutes into the second, then denied Flames forward Dillon Dube with 2:34 to play.
Although Markstrom only faced four shots, he made a nice save on Ottawa's Colin White with under a minute in the frame to keep it a one-goal game to that point.
And that was important as Gaudreau tied the contest at 14:54 of the third. He came off the bench to take a centring pass from Milan Lucic and fired a shot past Gustavsson for his 13th of the season.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps Week 9 in the all-Canadian North Division:
