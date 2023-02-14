Stützle's overtime winner completes Senators' comeback win over Flames

Tim Stützle scored the overtime winner, but Mads Sogaard was the hero for most of the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators' sniper scored the winner at 1:55 of overtime to lead Ottawa to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Calgary Flames Monday night, but Stützle knew it was only possible thanks to earlier efforts by Sogaard.

With both of Ottawa's NHL goalies sidelined by injury Sogaard has been called to action and he was solid stopping 34 shots.

Coming into the game the 22-year-old Sogaard had only three NHL games on his resume.

This marked his first win on home ice.

"It's awesome to be here and awesome to get a win in front of our fans and you know it's my first win here," said Sogaard. "I lost the last time I played against Winnipeg so it was a very special moment and something I won't forget."

The Senators (25-24-3), who had been average much of the night, trailed 3-1 with just over two minutes remaining in regulation before they rallied to tie the game.

The Flames, who were wrapping up a four-game road trip, came out strong in the third and were rewarded when Dillon Dube was able to pick up his second goal of the night — and 15th of the season — by tipping a Tyler Toffoli shot to take a 3-1 lead, but Ottawa wasn't quite ready to admit defeat.

With Sogaard on the bench Drake Batherson started the comeback when he was able to get a piece of a Stützle rebound and 46 seconds later DeBrincat, off a Stützle pass, tied the game at 3-3.

Stützle finished the game with a goal and three assists and yet for much of it he looked frustrated.

"A lot of pucks bobbling in the slot and on the power play, too," said Stützle. "We had some good looks and the puck bobbled every time we wanted to shoot. I got really mad there a couple of times, but in the end we figured it out. We did a great job staying with it and big saves by [Sogaard] in OT to keep us in the game."

The Flames had a fairly different perspective on things.

"We had chances throughout the entire game to essentially put them away, and we didn't," said Toffoli. "We let them hang around. They're a team with a lot of skill and can do what they did."

Numerous times this season the Senators have had the extra attacker on the ice late in a game looking for the equalizer and fallen short so to score twice was a refreshing change.

"There's four, five minutes left and you see a few people leaving and before you know it, it's tied up," said Batherson. "It's awesome. We haven't scored many six-on-five goals since I've been here and the place went nuts so it was great to get the win."

The loss was frustrating for the Flames who played a solid game and likely deserved a better fate.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard cuts off the angle to stop Calgary Flames centre Nazem Kadri during NHL overtime action on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"I thought we dominated the game," said Flames coach Darryl Sutter. "I thought we totally dominated puck possession. Whether it's the next goal or the next save, I thought we were in total control of the game."

Calgary outshot the Senators 16-6 in the second and came away with the lead.

Tied 1-1 the Flames scored seconds after their power play expired when Toffoli fired a shot to beat Sogaard glove side.

Considering his team's play in the second period, Senators coach D.J. Smith gave Sogaard plenty of credit.

'He looked really calm'

"He looked really calm," said Smith. "I mean he's big, obviously, pucks hit him and he made the saves he had to make. They had plenty of chances and he looked good and obviously made a couple big saves in overtime."

Despite registering just six shots the Senators controlled play for long stretches, but couldn't beat Jacob Markstrom.

The Senators got off to a bit of a slow start, but were first on the board when Stützle fed Tkachuk a great pass to spring him loose for a breakaway goal at the six-minute mark.

Set in front of the net on the power play Dube was able to get a piece of Noah Hanifin's shot and deflect it past Sogaard to make it 1-1.

Calgary defenceman MacKenzie Weegar, an Ottawa native, always looks forward to returning to the nation's capital. Weegar played minor hockey just a short drive away from the Canadian Tire Centre.

Ottawa's Austin Watson returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last three games. Ottawa is without its top two goaltenders. Cam Talbot is expected to return in seven to 10 days, while Anton Forsberg, who injured his right and left MCL, will be out two to three months.

The Senators are back in action Tuesday night as they visit the New York Islanders, while the Flames host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.