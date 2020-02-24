Flames trade for veteran defencemen Erik Gustaffson, Derek Forbort

The Calgary Flames went searching for help on defence at Monday's trade deadline, acquiring Erik Gustafsson from the Chicago Blackhawks and Derek Forbort from the L.A Kings.

Gustafsson, a native of Nynashamn, Sweden has played in 59 games this season for the Blackhawks netting six goals and adding 20 assists for 26 points in 59 games. The Swedish blue-liner is an NHL veteran of 214 games with 28 goals and 88 assists for 116 points.

The Flames sent the Kings a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft for Forbort, who missed the first half of the season with a back injury. He has one assist in 13 games since returning Jan. 6.