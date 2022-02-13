Flames extend win streak to 6 with victory over Islanders

Rookie Flames centre Adam Ruzicka had a goal and an assist and was a plus-3 as Calgary made it six wins in a row on Saturday with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

Chris Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane, with his team-leading 24th goal, Erik Gudbranson and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (26-13-6). The red-hot Flames improve to a perfect 3-0-0 on a seven-game homestand that sees Columbus up next on Tuesday. Overall, they've won six straight at the Saddledome by a combined score of 29-6.

Calgary climbs to within one point of Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division. The Flames hold three games in hand on the Golden Knights.

Noah Dobson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York (17-19-6), which earns two of six points on its Western Canada road trip. The Islanders wrap up a stretch of four road games in a row in Buffalo on Tuesday.

In his 12th consecutive start in net for Calgary, Jacob Markstrom had 19 saves to improve to 20-10-5.

Ilya Sorokin made 24 stops in getting the surprise start for the Islanders. His record falls to 14-10-5.

Semyon Varlamov was supposed to start after Sorokin took the loss in Edmonton on Friday, and it was Varlamov who led the team onto the ice for warm-up. But right after, he was placed into the NHL's COVID protocol, pressing Sorokin into duty.

Calgary struck first at 9:58 when defenceman Rasmus Andersson carried the puck in deep and around the net before centering a pass to Ruzicka, who one-timed it into the top corner.

The Islanders tied it up at 17:07 on a power play when Dobson's point shot deflected off Blake Coleman's stick and eluded Markstrom.

But the Flames regained the lead 61 seconds later on a set-up from Johnny Gaudreau, who crossed the Islanders blue line, curled back to buy himself some time and space and fed Tanev coming late in the slot, who ripped a 40-foot wrist shot inside the goal post.

Gaudreau finished with a pair of assists to extend his point streak to six games (3-4-7).

Calgary briefly built up a two-goal lead late in the second period when Ruzicka neatly set up Mangiapane's redirection in front at 15:32.

But just over a minute later, the Islanders got back to within one when Pageau got free in the slot and one-timed Zach Parise's pass behind Markstrom.

The Flames got some insurance eight minutes into the third when Gudbranson scored his second of the season on a set-up from Milan Lucic. Calgary put the game away at 15:13 on Lindholm's one-timer, which extended his goal streak to four and point-streak to six (4-3-7).

Ruzicka, 22, started the season in the minors and then had been in and out of Calgary's line-up, but he's played the last nine games and has five points over that span (two goals, three assists).