Lindholm scores in OT to push Flames past Predators for 3rd straight win
Tkachuk forces extra frame by scoring with 1 second left in 3rd period
Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm's OT goal secured the Calgary Flames' 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.
Filip Forsberg scored two power-play goals, Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists and Roman Josi had one goal and one assist for the Predators, losers of three straight. Juuse Saros made 30 saves but left the game with 6:32 remaining and was replaced by David Rittich, who made 3 saves.
Nashville would have clinched its eighth consecutive playoff berth with a regulation win, but spoiled that with a wraparound under Rittich's pad.
In overtime, Lindholm picked up a rebound and beat Rittich with a wrist shot.
With the game tied at two entering the third, Forsberg and Hanifin traded power-play goals early, then Forsberg scored another man-advantage goal at 9:35.
