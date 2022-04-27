Skip to Main Content
Lindholm scores in OT to push Flames past Predators for 3rd straight win

Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm's OT goal secured the Calgary Flames' 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Tkachuk forces extra frame by scoring with 1 second left in 3rd period

Jim Diamond · The Canadian Press ·
Flames' Elias Lindholm (28) celebrates after teammate Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-tying goal in the final second of the third period during Calgary's 5-4 overtime win against the Predators on Tuesday night in Nashville. (Mark Humphry/The Associated Press)

Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves.

Filip Forsberg scored two power-play goals, Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists and Roman Josi had one goal and one assist for the Predators, losers of three straight. Juuse Saros made 30 saves but left the game with 6:32 remaining and was replaced by David Rittich, who made 3 saves.

Nashville would have clinched its eighth consecutive playoff berth with a regulation win, but spoiled that with a wraparound under Rittich's pad.

In overtime, Lindholm picked up a rebound and beat Rittich with a wrist shot.

With the game tied at two entering the third, Forsberg and Hanifin traded power-play goals early, then Forsberg scored another man-advantage goal at 9:35.

