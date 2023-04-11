Flames eliminated from playoff contention after shootout loss to Predators

Tommy Novak scored the shootout winner for the Nashville Predators, who kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 victory over the host Calgary Flames on Monday.

Zach Sanford and Egor Afanasyev also scored for the Predators (41-31-8), who have two home games remaining in the regular season — on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild and Friday versus the Colorado Avalanche.

Nashville's goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 42 of 44 shots in regulation and OT, and three of four in the shootout.

The Winnipeg Jets beating the San Jose Sharks 6-2 earlier Monday meant both Calgary and Nashville needed the win at the Saddledome to stay mathematically alive for the post-season.

The Jets (45-32-3) have two games remaining in their regular season, and a game in hand on the Flames. Winnipeg is on the road against the Wild on Tuesday and the Avalanche on Thursday.

Troy Stecher and Mikael Backlund scored in regulation and Jonathan Huberdeau in the shootout for the Flames (37-27-17), who close out their season Wednesday against the visiting Sharks.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 of 29 shots in regulation and OT. Cody Glass and Novak scored on him in the shootout.

WATCH | Calgary eliminated from playoff contention:

Predators eliminate Flames from playoff contention with shootout win Duration 2:14 Juuse Saros made a nice save in the shootout, followed by the Thomas Novak game-decider.

Calgary's 17 overtime and shootout losses is the most in the NHL.

Sanford gave the Predators a 2-1 third-period lead at 4:02, but Backlund tied the game at 8:03.

Backlund finished a tick-tack-toe passing play from Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane threading a shot under Saros' right armpit.

Markstrom made an initial save on Glass, but dragged the puck into the crease with his right pad for Sanford to bang into the net.

Stecher knotted the score 1-1 at 7:41 of the second period within seconds of Calgary killing off a Huberdeau tripping minor.

With Huberdeau providing a screen, the defenceman threaded a rising shot through traffic over Saros' shoulder.

The visitors led 1-0 after the opening period. Afanasyev scored the first NHL goal of his career at 5:49.

EGOAT ERA <a href="https://t.co/1pIVF5rxUm">pic.twitter.com/1pIVF5rxUm</a> —@PredsNHL

Predators forward Mark Jankowski chased the puck behind Calgary's net.

The former Flame fed the 22-year-old Afanasyev in the slot to sweep the puck in far side.

Nashville was scoreless on six power-play chances and Calgary 0-for-5.