Suzuki, Dach star in shootout as Canadiens rally past Flames

Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens rallied to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Josh Anderson tied the game for Montreal (14-12-2) in the third period, forcing overtime.

Jake Allen made 34 saves and denied Nazem Kadri's attempt to seal the win to snap a three-game home losing skid.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the second period for Calgary (13-11-5). Tyler Toffoli picked up one assist in his first game back in Montreal since getting traded to Calgary last season.

Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves as the Flames stayed winless in their three-game road trip.

After a scoreless opening frame, Huberdeau jumped on a loose puck 5:04 into the second period to break the ice for the Flames.

WATCH l Dach scores, Allen stops Kadri to lift Canadiens past Flames in shootout:

Montreal had a golden opportunity to tie the game with a two-man advantage. Markstrom denied Joel Edmundsson and Christian Dvorak to keep Calgary's lead intact.

In a scary moment, Flames defenceman Chris Tanev took a Suzuki slap shot to the head while attempting to block a scoring chance. He skated off the ice, with help from his teammates. Tanev did not return to the game.

Suzuki took down Nazem Kadri with a check to the head five minutes later, which also sent the Calgary centre to the dressing room. Kadri returned in the third period.

Canadiens winger Cole Caufield was taken to the dressing room in the second period following a check from Trevor Lewis. Caufield did not return to the game and was listed with an upper-body injury.

The Habs levelled the score at 1:40 of the third period when Juraj Slafkovsky found Anderson in front of the net who tapped in his eighth goal of the campaign.

In overtime, Toffoli took a double-minor high-stick call giving the opposition an extra time man-advantage for a second straight game. Joel Armia had the game-winner on the edge of his stick but was denied by Markstrom, sending the game to shootouts.

On the other side of the ice, Allen sealed Montreal's win by saving Kadri's final shootout attempt.

Toffoli homecoming

Tyler Toffoli's stay with the Montreal Canadiens was a short but memorable one. The winger, who was a part of the Canadiens' Stanley Cup run in 2020-21, returned to the Bell Centre for the first time since the trade that sent him to the Flames.

The 30-year-old received an ovation during a TV timeout in the first period.