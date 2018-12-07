Recap
Mike Smith gets Wild to lead Flames to shutout win
Mike Smith posted a 31-save shutout for the Calgary Flames in a 2-0 win over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
Elias Lindholm scores 2 as Calgary claims 4th consecutive victory
Calgary's goaltender earned his second shutout of the season and improved to 5-0 in his last five games.
Elias Lindholm scored twice for his 14th goal and 15th goals of the season.
The Swede has 32 points in 29 games in his first season as a Flame. His career season-high is 17 goals for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014-15.
Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary captain Mark Giordano assisted on both Lindholm goals.
Wild starting goaltender Alex Stalock stopped 18 shots in the loss.
