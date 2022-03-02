Top line powers Flames past Wild for 12th win in last 13 games

Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames cruised to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Johnny Gaudreau added two assists as Calgary beat Minnesota for the second time in four nights as part of a home-and-home set. The Flames have won 12 of their past 13 games.

Marcus Foligno scored the lone goal for Minnesota, which dropped its fourth game in a row.

Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 of 33 shots to improve to 25-11-5.

On the opposite end of the rink, Wild goaltender Cam Talbot turned aside 22 of 26 shots and fell to 19-12-1.

Calgary opened the scoring on a power play 1:12 into the first period. Tkachuk blasted a one-timer from the right circle for his 27th goal of the season and his third in the past two games.

Flames strike quickly

The Flames increased the lead to 2-0 less than 12 minutes later. Mangiapane spotted a loose puck in front of the net and punched it past Talbot for his team-leading 28th goal.

Minnesota got on the scoreboard at 8:32 of the second period. Kirill Kaprizov lifted a backhand pass to Foligno, who reached forward for the puck and fell down as he shot it into the net.

Joel Eriksson Ek also assisted on the goal, giving him 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 46 games. He is one point shy of matching his career high set last season.

Only 21 seconds after the Wild scored, Calgary answered with a goal to make it 3-1. Tkachuk fed a pass to Lindholm, who belted a one-timer from the right circle for his 24th goal.

The Flames made it 4-1 on a power play in the first minute of the third period. Toffoli tapped in a shot in front of the net for his 14th goal of the season — and his fifth goal in seven games since Calgary acquired him from the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 14.

Backlund finished the scoring with an empty-net goal with 2:30 remaining.