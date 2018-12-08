Flames' Mark Giordano suspended 2 games for kneeing Wild's Koivu
Incident occurred during Calgary's 2-0 win on Thursday
Calgary Flames defenceman Mark Giordano was suspended two games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Friday night for a kneeing incident that occurred during Thursday's 2-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.
The Flames captain was assessed a tripping penalty after kneeing the Wild's Mikko Koivu at 6:17 of the third period.
Giordano will forfeit $72,580.64 US of his average annual salary.
Earlier Friday, Calgary forward Ryan Lomberg was suspended for a game and head coach Bill Peters fined $10,000 for another incident that occurred at the end of Thursday's game.
Lomberg went after Matt Dumba after the Wild defenceman steamrolled Flames centre Mikael Backlund in the final minute of regulation.
Instigating in the final five minutes of the game resulted in Lomberg's automatic suspension and Peters' fine.
