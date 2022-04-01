Kings' Andersson pots shootout winner over Flames in battle of Pacific's top teams
Lias Andersson scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Cal Petersen made 26 saves as the Los Angeles Kings captured a 3-2 win over the Flames in Calgary on Thursday night.
Gaudreau, Gudbranson notch 3rd period markers for Calgary
Lias Andersson scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Cal Petersen made 26 saves as the Los Angeles Kings captured a 3-2 win over the Flames in Calgary on Thursday night.
Alex Iaffalo and Viktor Arvidsson scored in regulation for Los Angeles (37-23-10), which moved to within five points of Pacific Division-leading Calgary (40-18-9). The Flames do have three games in hand.
With three-of-four points so far, the Kings conclude their three-game trip Sunday in Winnipeg.
Los Angeles also move three points ahead of the third-place Edmonton Oilers and are six up on the fourth-place Vegas Golden Knights.
WATCH | Andersson wins it for the Kings:
Johnny Gaudreau and Erik Gudbranson scored for Calgary, which lost consecutive games for the first time since early January.
After a stretch of winning 15-of-17 home games (15-1-1), Calgary has captured just two of its last six (2-2-2) at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?