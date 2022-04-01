Kings' Andersson pots shootout winner over Flames in battle of Pacific's top teams

Lias Andersson scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Cal Petersen made 26 saves as the Los Angeles Kings captured a 3-2 win over the Flames in Calgary on Thursday night.

Alex Iaffalo and Viktor Arvidsson scored in regulation for Los Angeles (37-23-10), which moved to within five points of Pacific Division-leading Calgary (40-18-9). The Flames do have three games in hand.

With three-of-four points so far, the Kings conclude their three-game trip Sunday in Winnipeg.

Los Angeles also move three points ahead of the third-place Edmonton Oilers and are six up on the fourth-place Vegas Golden Knights.

Johnny Gaudreau and Erik Gudbranson scored for Calgary, which lost consecutive games for the first time since early January.

After a stretch of winning 15-of-17 home games (15-1-1), Calgary has captured just two of its last six (2-2-2) at the Scotiabank Saddledome.