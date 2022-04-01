Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Kings' Andersson pots shootout winner over Flames in battle of Pacific's top teams

Lias Andersson scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Cal Petersen made 26 saves as the Los Angeles Kings captured a 3-2 win over the Flames in Calgary on Thursday night.

Gaudreau, Gudbranson notch 3rd period markers for Calgary

Darren Haynes · The Canadian Press ·
Kings forward Lias Andersson (17) scores on Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the shootout in a 3-2 victory in Calgary on Thursday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Lias Andersson scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Cal Petersen made 26 saves as the Los Angeles Kings captured a 3-2 win over the Flames in Calgary on Thursday night.

Alex Iaffalo and Viktor Arvidsson scored in regulation for Los Angeles (37-23-10), which moved to within five points of Pacific Division-leading Calgary (40-18-9). The Flames do have three games in hand.

With three-of-four points so far, the Kings conclude their three-game trip Sunday in Winnipeg.

Los Angeles also move three points ahead of the third-place Edmonton Oilers and are six up on the fourth-place Vegas Golden Knights.

WATCH | Andersson wins it for the Kings:

Kings edge Flames in shootout as Andersson scores winner

46 minutes ago
Duration 1:01
Lias Andersson's lone goal in the shootout lifts Los Angeles to a 3-2 win over Calgary. 1:01

Johnny Gaudreau and Erik Gudbranson scored for Calgary, which lost consecutive games for the first time since early January.

After a stretch of winning 15-of-17 home games (15-1-1), Calgary has captured just two of its last six (2-2-2) at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now