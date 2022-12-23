Content
Flames' comeback attempt falls short as Kings win in overtime

Adrian Kempe scored in overtime, Pheonix Copley made 27 saves to win his fourth straight start, and the Kings beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Calgary forces overtime with 3rd period goals from Toffoli, Dube

Dan Greenspan · The Associated Press ·
A Kings player carries the puck behind the net while a Flames player is sprawled out on the ice trying to catch up.
Kings centre Phillip Danault (24) skates the puck past Flames defenceman Michael Stone (26) during a 4-3 overtime win on Thursday. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports)

The Kings had to fight back after squandering a two-goal lead in the third period, but Kempe scored his 13th goal on the rush from Viktor Arvidsson with 1:37 left in overtime to sweep their three-game homestand and get their fourth victory in a row.

Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Phillip Danault and Blake Lizotte scored 10 seconds apart early in the third period for Los Angeles.

Tyler Toffoli had a power-play goal, and Dillon Dube and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored, but the Flames couldn't get their third straight road win. Dan Vladar allowed four goals on 32 shots.

The Kings looked to be in control after a backhand goal from Danault 1:29 into the third period off a tenacious forecheck by Alex Iafallo, and Lizotte made it 3-1 by swatting in Vilardi's rebound at 1:39.

WATCH | Kempe wins it in overtime:

Flames fall to Kings with Kempe's overtime winner

5 hours ago
Duration 1:02
Los Angeles claims their fourth straight victory as they defeat Calgary 4-3 with Adrian Kempe's goal in overtime.

Toffoli buried a wrist shot for his fifth power-play goal at 6:46 to pull within 3-2, and the Flames caught a break when Kevin Fiala put his penalty shot wide just over a minute later.

Calgary tied it at 3 with 6:28 to go when Dube netted his eighth goal off Noah Hanifin's pass.

It was tied 1-all after the first period, with Vilardi striking late to cancel out Huberdeau's sixth goal.

Vilardi tipped in his own rebound from close range with 2:19 to go after redirecting Sean Walker's shot from the right point. Vilardi had not scored since Nov. 29, going 10 games without a goal but remained the team leader thanks to his hot start.

Huberdeau opened the scoring 3:23 into the game, beating Copley on a breakaway set up by Milan Lucic's stretch pass. It was Huberdeau's first goal and fifth point during a three-game streak.

