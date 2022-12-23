Flames' comeback attempt falls short as Kings win in overtime
Calgary forces overtime with 3rd period goals from Toffoli, Dube
Adrian Kempe scored in overtime, Pheonix Copley made 27 saves to win his fourth straight start, and the Kings beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Phillip Danault and Blake Lizotte scored 10 seconds apart early in the third period for Los Angeles.
Tyler Toffoli had a power-play goal, and Dillon Dube and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored, but the Flames couldn't get their third straight road win. Dan Vladar allowed four goals on 32 shots.
The Kings looked to be in control after a backhand goal from Danault 1:29 into the third period off a tenacious forecheck by Alex Iafallo, and Lizotte made it 3-1 by swatting in Vilardi's rebound at 1:39.
WATCH | Kempe wins it in overtime:
Toffoli buried a wrist shot for his fifth power-play goal at 6:46 to pull within 3-2, and the Flames caught a break when Kevin Fiala put his penalty shot wide just over a minute later.
Calgary tied it at 3 with 6:28 to go when Dube netted his eighth goal off Noah Hanifin's pass.
Vilardi tipped in his own rebound from close range with 2:19 to go after redirecting Sean Walker's shot from the right point. Vilardi had not scored since Nov. 29, going 10 games without a goal but remained the team leader thanks to his hot start.
Huberdeau opened the scoring 3:23 into the game, beating Copley on a breakaway set up by Milan Lucic's stretch pass. It was Huberdeau's first goal and fifth point during a three-game streak.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?