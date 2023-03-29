Flames' Markstrom makes 33 saves to help put end to Kings' 12-game point streak
Calgary wins 2nd straight, remains just outside playoff spot
When the Calgary Flames needed it most, goaltender Jacob Markstrom stepped up and delivered his best performance of the season.
"He was sharp. Made some big stops. He probably stole us two points," said Flames centre Elias Lindholm.
After rookie Walker Duehr gave Calgary a 2-1 lead at 17:59 of the first period, it was left to Markstrom to make several key stops over the final 40-plus minutes to preserve the victory.
The Kings have been the NHL's hottest team, entering the night on a franchise-record 12-game point streak (10-0-2) in which they outscored the opponent 52-28. Nineteen of those goals came in the last three games, all wins, including an 8-2 thumping of Calgary eight days ago in Los Angeles.
WATCH | Duehr's 1st period goal stands as game-winner:
"Obviously, we're not very happy about the last meeting against these guys and it's still fresh in the memory. Today I thought we played a better game," Markstrom said.
The veteran's biggest stop came in the final minute of the first period, right after the go-ahead goal.
After two Flames got tangled up with one King outside the Calgary blue line, Kevin Fiala had nothing but time and space as he moved in from the centre line on a breakaway. As he skated in, he paused at the top of the crease before shooting with Markstrom kicking out his left pad to deny him.
Just a reminder that we love Marky. <a href="https://t.co/8Spqzn57bG">pic.twitter.com/8Spqzn57bG</a>—@NHLFlames
"It was almost like a penalty shot or shootout," said Lindholm. "I thought Marky stayed calm in there for a long time and read him pretty well."
Markstom, who was starting for the 15th time in the last 16 games, said the key is to not think too much.
He also had to be excellent in the second. Markstrom flashed out his glove to deny Adrian Kempe after he broke in alone. Two minutes later when the slot opened up for Matt Roy, Markstrom jabbed out his blocker to make another key stop.
Late in the third, again it was Fiala with a chance, this time set up by Mikey Anderson on a cross-ice feed, but Markstrom sprawled across with a highlight-reel save to again deny him.
WOW MARKY! <a href="https://t.co/sVaitXby0h">pic.twitter.com/sVaitXby0h</a>—@NHLFlames
"It gives a huge jump to the group, right?" said Duehr. "You see him bailing us out at times and he's giving his best effort so we can only go out there and do the same for him."
Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary (34-26-15), which wins its second consecutive game and improves to 7-3-2 in their last dozen outings.
'It felt like a playoff game'
Combined with Winnipeg's 3-0 loss in San Jose, the Flames have moved to within two points of the Jets, who occupy the final wild-card berth in the NHL's Western Conference. Each team has seven games remaining including a head-to-head on April 5 at Canada Life Centre.
"It felt like a playoff game. We had our pushes, they had their pushes and I thought Marky stood on his head tonight and gave us a chance to win," said Duehr, who continues to provide a spark since getting called up from the minors. He's scored six goals in 21 games.
Sean Durzi had the lone goal for Los Angeles (43-21-10).
The Kings remain two points behind Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton is in third, just one point behind Los Angeles.
Markstrom improves to 21-20-10.
In his sixth start in goal since being acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Joonas Korpisalo, tested 32 times, lost for the first time. He falls to 15-12-4 on the season.
"Both goaltenders were first and second star in whatever order you want to pick," said Kings coach Todd McLellan. "They both played well. Korpi made some really good saves for us. He gave us a chance to have those good looks at the other end. It's unfortunate we couldn't reward him with at least one to get him a point."
Momentum swung in the Kings favour halfway through the first when Rasmus Andersson's goal, which would have made it 2-0, was waved off after an offside review. Less than two minutes later, Durzi picked the top corner to tie it.
Calgary also thought they scored in the second but upon video review, but upon video review, the call of no goal stood.
