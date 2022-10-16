Flames win 2nd straight as Oilers' comeback falls short
Calgary starts season with pair of wins for 1st time since 2009-2010 season
Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season's playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 in Edmonton on Saturday.
Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0.
It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season.
The Flames got off to a quick start, scoring 1:13 into the opening frame when Backlund was able to deposit the rebound in front after Oilers' starter Jack Campbell made the initial save on a deflected shot.
Edmonton erased that early lead 3:18 into the first on a broken pass that ended up going back to Ceci, who beat Flames goalie Dan Vladar on a long shot to the glove side.
Calgary regained the advantage just over a minute later at 4:34 as Stone was able to send a shot through heavy traffic that found its way into the net.
The Flames made it 3-1 three minutes later on the power play as Oilers defender Brett Kulak wiped out, allowing Kadri a clear lane to the net and he made no mistake in scoring his first goal for Calgary.
WATCH | Kadri nets 1st goal with Flames in win over Oilers:
Calgary added to its lead midway through the first as Mangiapane banged home a rebound from the blue paint after Campbell made the initial save. The Oilers brought in backup Stuart Skinner to replace Campbell, who allowed four goals on 11 shots.
The Oilers made it a one-goal game with five minutes left in the second as Ryan Murray pushed up from defence and ended up sending a feed in front from behind the net to McLeod, who sent it past Vladar.
There was no scoring in the third period, despite a final flurry by the Oilers at the end.
Calgary outshot the Oilers 42-28 in the game and Skinner had 31 saves in the loss.
Looking ahead, both teams are now off until Tuesday. The Flames begin a mammoth eight-game homestand when they host the Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers, meanwhile, play the third game of a six-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres.
