Connor McDavid's laser finish hands Flames 1st loss since coaching change
Star forward back on track with 3-point night to help Edmonton take Battle of Alberta
Connor McDavid snapped a three-game pointless streak with a three-point night in a 3-2 Edmonton Oilers win over the Calgary Flames Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
The superstar had a hand in all three Oilers goals, scoring one and adding two assists. McDavid had been held pointless in his previous three games, all losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers (15-11-0).
Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin scored for the Flames (11-12-2).
Mike Smith made 34 saves on 36 shots in a winning effort while Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves on 33 shots.
Gaudreau opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period. He one-timed a shot past Smith after taking a cross-ice pass from Elias Lindholm. Sean Monahan also picked up an assist.
By the end of the first period, Smith had seen his fair share of rubber, having made 20 saves.
Not long after, Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse and Calgary forward Milan Lucic dropped the gloves in a spirited tilt in front of the Flames bench. Not to be outdone, Oilers forward James Neal and Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuk also exchanged fisticuffs with a little over three minutes to play in the first period.
The Oilers would eventually equalize with 2:59 remaining in the second period. Jesse Puljujarvi put a bouncing puck past Markstrom, with assists from Kris Russell and Connor McDavid. McDavid snapped his pointless streak with the assist.
The Flames would retake the lead in the third period thanks to a goal from Hanifin, his first of the season. But Calgary's lead would last for less than five minutes as Yamomoto leveled the score for Edmonton.
McDavid would give his team their first lead of the night with less than four minutes to go, scoring his 15th of the season and his fourth game-winning goal of the year.
The Oilers will play the Ottawa Senators in Edmonton Monday night. The Flames will meet those same Senators Sunday night.
