Mangiapane's 2 goals helps Flames double up reeling Red Wings

Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames started their road trip with a win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Sunday night.

Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary's last two goals, one of which came into an empty net at the end. Dylan Larkin had both goals for Detroit.

The Flames are in a tight race for the final post-season spots in the Western Conference, and the five-game trip they began Sunday could be crucial. This matchup — against a Detroit team with by far the NHL's worst record — wasn't terribly intimidating, and initially it looked like it might be an easy night for Calgary.

Gaudreau was alone in the left circle when he beat goalie Jonathan Bernier with a slap shot to make it 1-0. Monahan scored on a rebound 77 seconds later.

WATCH | The history of the NHL trade deadline:

It's one of the busiest (and craziest) days of the NHL season, and Rob Pizzo breaks down the numbers of deadlines past. 2:02

Larkin, however, got behind Calgary defenceman Michael Stone and beat goalie David Rittich to make it 2-1 later in the first period.

The Red Wings stayed within a goal until the final minute of the second. That's when a slapper by Noah Hanifin went off the leg of Mangiapane and in with 10.6 seconds remaining.

With Detroit's goalie pulled, Larkin made it 3-2 with two minutes remaining in the third when his wrist shot from the blue line sailed through traffic and past Rittich. Mangiapane sealed the win for Calgary with 11.8 seconds to play.

The Flames pulled into a tie for the first wild card in the West with Arizona. Those two teams are one point ahead of Winnipeg, which lost at Buffalo on Sunday.

Detroit is 3-15-1 in its last 19 games. The Red Wings scratched forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenceman Mike Green, fueling speculation that at least one of them could be dealt before Monday's trade deadline.