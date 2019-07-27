Flames re-sign goalie David Rittich to 2-year deal
The Calgary Flames re-signed goaltender David Rittich to a two-year deal worth $5.5 million US total on Saturday.
Goalie posted a 27-9-5 record, .911 save percentage, 2.61 GAA last year with Calgary
The Calgary Flames re-signed goaltender David Rittich to a two-year deal worth $5.5 million US total on Saturday.
Rittich, a 26-year-old native of the Czech Republic, first joined the Flames as a free agent in 2016. The two sides avoided arbitration by agreeing to the new contract.
Since then, he's played 67 career games earning a 35-15-8 record, with a .909 save percentage and a 2.70 goals against average over two seasons.
Last season he split starting duties with Mike Smith, going 45 games and posting one shutout.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.