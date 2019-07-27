Flames re-sign goalie David Rittich to 2-year deal

The Calgary Flames re-signed goaltender David Rittich to a two-year deal worth $5.5 million US total on Saturday.

Rittich, a 26-year-old native of the Czech Republic, first joined the Flames as a free agent in 2016. The two sides avoided arbitration by agreeing to the new contract.

Since then, he's played 67 career games earning a 35-15-8 record, with a .909 save percentage and a 2.70 goals against average over two seasons.

Last season he split starting duties with Mike Smith, going 45 games and posting one shutout.