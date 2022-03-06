Gaudreau scores 37 seconds into OT to lift red-hot Flames over Avalanche
Lindholm nets pair of goals as Calgary improves to 13-1-1 over last 15 games
Johnny Gaudreau scored 37 seconds into overtime, Elias Lindholm had two goals and the red-hot Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday night in a matchup between two of the Western Conference's top teams.
Gaudreau took a pass off the boards from Lindholm and beat Pavel Francouz to the glove side for the winner.
Erik Gudbranson added a goal for a Calgary team that is 13-1-1 over its last 15 games. This marked the first time this season the two teams that lead their respective divisions have squared off. But they will be well-acquainted by the end of this month as they meet three times.
Johnny called game. <a href="https://t.co/75Oq61mTO9">pic.twitter.com/75Oq61mTO9</a>—@NHLFlames
Dan Vladar finished with 32 saves, including a point-blank shot from Nazem Kadri late in the third period.
Trailing 3-2 early in the second following Gudbranson's goal, Colorado tried to generate a spark by making a change in net. Kurtis MacDermid also attempted to light a fire by picking a fight with Milan Lucic.
Nothing worked as well for Colorado as this: Cale Makar stopping a rush by sliding in front of the play. He then got up from behind his goal, skated the puck down the ice and dished it off to set up MacKinnon's score to tie it at 3.
It was the 11th straight game in which Makar has recorded an assist. The only defensemen in NHL history with longer streaks are Paul Coffey (17 games, 1985-86), Brian Leetch (15 games, `91-92), Phil Housley (14 games, '92-93) and Bobby Orr (14 games, '70-71), according to NHL Stats.
The lead didn't last long as Lindholm tied it on a power play less than two minutes later. Colorado took a 2-1 lead on Burakovsky's power-play goal, but that advantage was erased even quicker when Lindholm scored again just 1:06 later.
Colorado entered off a loss in Arizona. The Avalanche haven't dropped back-to-back games in regulation since October.
"You've got to find a way to bounce back," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "You don't want losses stringing together. If you want to finish at the top of the standings, you can't have that."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?