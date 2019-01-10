Flames stay hot with victory over Avalanche
Calgary has 2-point lead on Vegas atop Pacific division
Captain Mark Giordano had three assists as the Calgary Flames kept on rolling with a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.
The three assists gives Giordano 303 career assists, moving him past Joe Nieuwendyk and into fifth on the Flames all-time list.
Mikael Backlund, Mark Jankowski, Elias Lindholm, Michael Frolik and Matthew Tkachuk, into an empty net, scored for Calgary (28-13-4), which is 6-1-1 in its last eight and have a two-point lead on Vegas atop the Pacific Division.
Red-hot Johnny Gaudreau had two assists to extend his point streak to six games.
Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to eight games with a goal for Colorado (20-16-8).
Erik Johnson and Mikko Rantanen scored as the slumping Avalanche dropped to 1-6-2 in their last nine. Off to an 0-2-0 start, Colroado continues its five-game all-Canada road trip on Saturday night in Montreal.
